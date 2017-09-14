A male police officer from area 30 police Headquarters is in deep pain after being beaten by a fellow police officer for being in love with his wife.

The development comes barely days after a leaked nude video of a female police from area 30 police headquarters identified as Dorothy Chingaipe went viral on social media.

The police officer identified as Sub Inspector Masapula has for the past months going out with the wife of a fellow police officer.

The relationship was going on smoothly until two days ago when the said police officer was recognized by the owner of the wife.

The development angered him and retaliated by attacking his fellow officer in full view of some senior police officers at area 30.

Meanwhile the case is at Lingadzi police.