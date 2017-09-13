South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu who is known for not wearing panties recently made news when she said that she would like to meet Zimbabwe’s 93 year old president, Robert Mugabe.

Zodwa said before she made the trip to Zimbabwe some fans warned her to “behave” because that country’s president is a strict man.

“They were telling me that Mugabe does not allow nonsense. And as a result I would not be allowed into Zimbabwe because I am too sexy.Some feel I will be half Unclad and that he (Mugabe) knows that I don’t wear panties,” she told local journalists.

“I would love to meet Mugabe if given a chance,” she said. “I don’t live a fake life. This is me: I am not expensive. I am a “kasi” person. I love you all. God gave me this body and I am using it,” she said to cheer.

Mugabe has however blasted Zodwa Wabantu for not wearing panties, and any form of underwear for that matter.

Speaking at a rally in front of a 10‚000-strong crowd in Bindura on Saturday, Mugabe said he is aware that a decision to ban her from participating at official government events which she had been earlier invited to in Zimbabwe made him a “killjoy”

TshisaLIVE quoted the President as saying; “I’m sorry we disappointed many men” before questioning why Zodwa would attend parties without underwear.

“You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don’t want such‚” he said.

The decision has drawn mixed reaction‚ with political figures weighing in on the decision.

“There are many things that are wrong in this country and they are not addressed.

But suddenly someone asks about Zodwa and it becomes a national interest‚ as if it’s a state of emergency‚” said a prominent political activist Josphat Ngulube.