Malawi President, Peter Mutharika is expected to return home on Monday after he left the country on September 14 together with First Lady Gertrude Mutharika for 72nd UNGA held in New York.

The announcement has come after social media awash with the negative reports accusing President of planning to extend the stay as he did in 2016 UN General Assembly.

According to a public announcement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), President Mutharika is expected to return on Monday, 2nd October 2017, at 12:30 p.m. through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.