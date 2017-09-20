President Donald Trump has targeted Iran and Venezuela in his United Nations General Assembly speech in New York yesterday.

Trump denounced the Iran nuclear deal as an “embarrassment” on Tuesday, in the latest sign that he plans to tear up or renegotiate the landmark accord.

“Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it,” Trump told the UN General Assembly.

“Believe me. It is time for the entire world to join us in demanding that Iran’s government end its pursuit of death and destruction.”

Meanwhile, Venezuela on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of racism and seeking a new Cold War after the US president told the United Nations he was ready to act to “restore their democracy.”

“This racist and supremacist theory which he’s exposing, this return to the Cold War, for a moment we didn’t know if we were listening to president Reagan in 1982 or President Trump in 2017,” Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.