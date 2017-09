Presidential advisor on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO`s), Mavuto Bamusi has been involved in a head on car crash.

The fatal accident happened at Masasa-Bembeka along M1 road in Dedza.

Bamusi, who has survived the accident was during this time traveling on Government`s Prado.

Police have confirmed two people dead, the driver and a front seat passenger.

Full particulars of the deceased two people are yet to be established later by this publication.

More details to follow.