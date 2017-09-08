Death has claimed the lives of three catholic Priests in Malawi in a space of two days starting with father Callisto Baluwa of St. Louis Catholic Parish in Balaka, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Father Baluwa was discovered dead on Wednesday morning in his room and will be laid to rest today at Nantipwili Cemetery.

As congregants were still questioning each other the cause of the death of Father Baluwa, sad news came in announcing the passing on of two other priests.

The first death announcement was that of Father Lorenzo Pege, a priest who belonged to the Society of Montfort Missionaries and was parish priest of Masuku Parish in the Diocese of Mangochi.

Father Pege died in the wee hours of Friday at a certain hospital in Italy where he was admitted.

Few minutes later, it was also communicated that Father Werster of the Society of Montfort Missionaries (SMM) has passed on at Adventist Hospital in the commercial capital Blantyre, rendering congregants hopeless.

Father Werster last served at Njuli Parish in the Archdiocese of Blantyre before it was handed over to the Diocese in 2001.