Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Elizabeth Divala demoted to a mare police officer.

This has been confirmed in a statement seen by FOM’s reporter signed by Director of Human Resource at area 30 police headquarters in the capital Lilongwe Mr. JW Chambuluka.

According to the statement, Diva has reverted to general duties.

The shakeup has also seen two female bodyguards of the country’s first lady madam Getrude Mutharika being shown exit door at State House.

The two are Sub Inspector Chrissy Tambala and Sub Inspector Georgina Mukhuna. Mukhuna has been assigned to Mchinji for General duties while Tambala has been sent to Kanengo Police under General duties office.

The other affected police officers are Sub Inspector S. Mhango and Sub Inspector Kundimbule.

Mhango has been transferred to Nselema from PMS division while Kundimbule is heading to Mulanje.

Effort to talk to National police spokesperson James Kadadzera on the transfers proved futile.

Inside sources indicates that some of the transfers especial for those from Kamuzu Palace have been effected due to theft of vehicle tyres that happened on Saturday night.