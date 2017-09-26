South African celebrated gospel artist, Sipho Makhabane is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) ahead of the Friday’s show at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Makhabane will be in the country to spice up the launch of the website of Great Angeles Choir, popularly known as the people’s choir.

Great Angels Choir Music Director, William Zonda confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

“I can confirm to you that Sipho Makhabane will be arriving in the country tomorrow and he has promised us fireworks on Friday,” said Zonda.

Makhabane last year failed to perform at BICC due to misunderstanding between the organizers and the owner of the hall and he returned to South Africa.

Before returning he promised Malawians that he will come back.