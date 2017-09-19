A woman has met her untimely death after she was reportedly murdered by the son to please his wife.

Egyptian police arrested a man who reportedly admitted to beating his elderly mother to death after his wife complained about the 85-year-old. However, the man’s sister claimed he was innocent.

Zeinab as-Sayyid Mahfouz died at a hospital in Alexandria on 15 September. Reports of the son beating her to death sparked outrage on social media in Egypt, with people demanding harsh punishment for the son.

Initial reports of the elderly woman’s death said the accused man’s wife had complained about his mother to him, after which he brutally beat up his mother to please his wife. He then left his unconscious and bleeding mother at home to go out for dinner with his wife.