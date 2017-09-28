South African celebrated gospel artist, Sipho Makhabane arrived in the country on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe.

Makhabane, popularly known as the big fish is expected to perform at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Friday.

The star is in the country courtesy of the Great Angels Choir. The choir is launching its websites.

Makhabane was welcomed by Great Angels Choir Music Director, William Zonda and some fans, according to our reporter.

Sipho Makhabane was born in Mpumalanga in 1965 into a poor family. His father passed away when he was young, forcing him to leave drop out of primary school.