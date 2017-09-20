Family, friends and fans have been left in serious shock following the sad death of a popular actress during childbirth.
A popular Kenyan actress, Maureen Wanza has died while giving birth in Kilifi County on Tuesday as health services in public hospitals around the country remained grounded due to the clinical officers and nurses’ strike that has lasted for 106 days.
According to DailyNation, Wanza was rushed to a private clinic after developing complications, but died shortly after giving birth.
“It was an emergency. While at the facility, her situation worsened as she gave birth. She bled to death. Unfortunately, her baby also died minutes later,” Ashiners Films CEO Ann Hamburg said.
She acted in local TV productions Sumu and Almasi, among others. Describing her death as a great loss, actor Gerald Langiri said.
“Maureen will be best remembered for her role as Sasha in the swahili program Sumu which she got nominated for best lead actress in a TV drama at Kalasha awards 2015,” posted Langiri.
Many have mourned the actress as a great talent gone too soon.