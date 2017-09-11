A teenage girl has committed suicide by hanging herself in her granny’s house in Nsanje leaving behind a suicide note.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and identified the deceased as Gloria Gabriel, a standard 7 leaner at Malindi Full Primary School.

According to Zalakoma, the deceased left behind a suicide note saying she was passing through hell hence the act.

“Gloria was a standard 7 learner at Malindi Full Primary School. She was found by her relations hanging inside her grandmother’s house bedroom. She used a twine string to hang herself,” Sergeant Zalakoma said.

She further said the police discovered a suicide note purportedly written by the deceased which indicated that she hanged herself because of hard times she was going through.

“I have encountered several challenges in my life. I have done this willingly so that you should be happy always. Thank you for this.

“My life has ended here. I have to follow my father where he is. I am gone. I am going to hell,” reads part of the Gloria’s suicide note.

Gloria hails from Nyamatcherenga Village in Senior Chief Malenga in Nsanje

