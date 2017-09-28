Police in Machinga district are looking for suspects who exhumed the body of a 96-year-old woman who was laid to rest 3 months ago at Welawela cemetery in Machinga district.

Machinga police publicist, Constable Dave Sulumba identified the exhumed body as that of Abiti Tambula who died after suffering from leprosy.

According to the deceased`s grandson, Austin Ndambala, the woman was laid to rest in June this year at Welawela graveyard in the area of traditional authority Chikweo, Machinga.

“On September, 24, there was another funeral in the area. Some of the villagers went to the graveyard in preparation of the burial ceremony where they discovered that the grave of Tambula has been tampered with, said Ndambala.

The village headman and the police were informed and they rushed to the scene where they found out that the remains of the deceased had been stolen.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the issue to bring the possible suspects to book.