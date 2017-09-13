Three Indians and a Malawian are in police custody waiting to answer the charges of manufacturing, distributing and selling of banned products contrary to sections 27, 28, 29, and 44, under the Malawi Bureau of standards act cap 51, 02 of 2012.

The four were arrested on Sunday after police and Malawi Bureau of Standard officers invaded JAISAI Investments in Lilongwe, area 28 where the manufacturing of illegal liquor products is done.

It was established that JAISAI Investments is owned by a Malawian of Indian origin.

Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda has identified the three Indians as Patrick Patel aged 40, Ragesn Raju 31 and Ruinwanal Redty 28 while the Malawian is Paul Katsabola.

Police and MBS officers retrieved 19,460 litres of the banned liquor which was packed in cartons.

The four suspects are to appear in court soon to answer charges leveled against them.