Three men in Lilongwe have been arrested for illegally being in possession of ivory.
Kanengo police station public relations officer, Laban Makalani has identified the three suspects as David Nyadani, 39, Mike Joseph, 37 and Wisdom Milosi, 49.
The suspects were arrested on Monday, 18 September after well-wishers had tipped the police about the news.
Makalani said one of the suspects who stays in Namitete, LL had travelled to Kanengo in search of a buyer.
Whilst there, an investigation by the police was launched following a tip that they received from a well-wisher.
The piece of ivory which they were found with was valued at K2, 310,000.00, according to Makalani.
They will soon appear in court to answer the charges of illegal possession of protected species and dealing in government Trophies contrary to section 86B(1) and 91 of Wildlife Act.