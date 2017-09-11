Three people are reported dead while several others have sustained serious injuries after bus they were travelling in belonging to National Bus Company overturned at Mtakataka.
The accident comes barely two days after two separate accidents in Blantyre that has claimed 15 lives leaving several others hospitalized.
According to information at hand, the bus overturned after one of the tyres burst.
The bus was coming from Lilongwe to Mangochi with over 80 passengers on board.
I was on Ulemu Bus Service last night travelling between Lilongwe and Blantyre. The bus was overspeeding, I clocked certain sections of the road at 130km/hr on my phones GPS Speedometer App. A number of passengers asked the driver to slow down, upon reaching Ntcheu the bus driver requested those passengers to drop off the bus.
I don’t think this is the way Bus companies should be conducting their business. Of late there have been many road accidents, with dead and injured passengers arising from buses. Should Government enact legislation banning buses/coaches outright operating in the late night, it will be the bus operators suffering. PLEASE PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER