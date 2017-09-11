Three people are reported dead while several others have sustained serious injuries after bus they were travelling in belonging to National Bus Company overturned at Mtakataka.



The accident comes barely two days after two separate accidents in Blantyre that has claimed 15 lives leaving several others hospitalized.

According to information at hand, the bus overturned after one of the tyres burst.



The bus was coming from Lilongwe to Mangochi with over 80 passengers on board.