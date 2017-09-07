Two Malawian children have been brutally murdered in neighboring Mozambique, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The children are from area of Group village Headman Nthambula in Phalombe.

According to reports published by Zodiak Online, the two, whose ages range from 12 to 13, left Malawi for Mozambique on September 1 to hunt for mice but never returned.

“After the two went missing, the communities reported the matter to Nambazo Police Unit and a search was launched,” Group Village Headman (GVH) Nthambula was quoted as saying.

According to the publication, fishermen found the bodies of the children floating on the Mozambican side of Mpoto Lagoon on Wednesday. Their faces had been burnt.

The matter was reported to Nambazo Police Unit who jointly retrieved the bodies with their Mozambican counterparts.