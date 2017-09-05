A Ugandan prophet Elvis Mbonye, who sat on a luxurious couch and watched with glee as congregants flocked to kiss his expensive designer shoes, has caused a stir on social media after photos surfaced.
He has been slammed for making elevating himself to a demigod, as some critics said his actions are not in accordance with the scriptures.
The self-proclaimed Prophet worth 650 million Ugandan shillings reportedly sits in chairs of gold, who replied his critics said;
“I have seen God and I will be answerable to Him. I do not get into people’s faces; they come to me…I’m not a pastor that I should frequently be with the sheep. As a prophet I decree the final thing,” said Mbonye.
He was also quoted saying that he has been to heaven, and to him heaven was a glamorous place so why would he live differently here on earth?
