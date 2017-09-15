On Thursday MP of Jubilee party, Ngunjiri Wambugu filed petition for removal of Chief Justice Malaga, which Uhuru Kenyatta has described as wrong despite many people are believing that he is behind the move.

Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju disowned the petition, even as the opposition National Super Alliance claimed President Kenyatta’s party was behind the move by the first-time MP to force Justice Maraga out because he presided over the nullification of the August 8 presidential election.

Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee party secretariat in Nairobi, Mr Tuju said the petition was a private matter prosecuted by the MP.

“The petition is a Ngunjiri petition and not a Jubilee party case. But all I can say is that I have just received a copy of the petition and I am yet to go through it,” said Mr Tuju.

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria has also faulted Ngunjiri Wambugu’s petition which seeks to oust Chief Justice Maraga, saying the Nyeri MP cannot go after Maraga as an individual.

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, angered by the nullification of their re-election, have in the past vowed to deal with Justice Maraga and the courts in case they are re-elected on October 17.