Suspended opposition People’s Party (PP) Interim President Uladi Mussa has asked the court to nullify the decision taken by the Party’s National Executive Committee to suspend him.

This has been disclosed in an application made to the Lilongwe High Court seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

In the application, Mussa is accusing Banda of illegally instructing the Party members to call for an emergency meeting which resolved to suspend him from his position.

“The conduct of the First Respondent, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda of instructing , authorizing and sponsoring the Second Respondent Ibrahim Matola to call for a meeting of selected Party Members and preside over the said meeting was unfair, unconstitutional and unreasonable,” reads in part the court application.

Apart from Banda and Matola, Mussa has also included the Party spokesperson Noah Chimpeni in the case.

Effort to talk to Chimpeni proved futile on the matter.