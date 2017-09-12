Former Peoples’ Party (PP) Acting president Uladi Mussa has trashed the suspension and threatened to take legal action against the PP’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC suspended Mussa as acting president of party just few hours after he declared his ambition to contest as PP’s President in 2019 Elections.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency Mussa said NEC has no power to suspend him and will challenge the decision in a court of law.

“Only Peoples’ Party Constitution has the power to suspend or fire me from the party, not the so called National Executive Committee. I am planning to drag the party to court for this illegal action.

“If l did something wrong, they would have invited me for a disciplinary hearing. Kodi a Joyce Banda wokuwopa change goal eti? (Is Joyce Banda afraid of me?),” Mussa said.

According to PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni, Mussa was suspended for altering hatred remarks against party’s founder Joyce Banda.

“PP’s NEC met on Friday and decided to suspend Uladi Mussa as a member of NEC and acting President following remarks he made against our president Dr. Joyce Banda,” Chimpeni said.

PP founder Dr. Banda who left the country after losing the 2014 Presidential Elections, wants her son, Hon Akajuwe Roy Kachale Banda to be presidential candidate not Mussa who was appointed as caretaker for the Party.