Opposition People’s Party (PP) Interim President Uladi Mussa has hinted that he will stop serving as the leader of the party when Dr. Joyce Banda returns home or after the convention.

Mussa was suspended on his position by the Party’s National Executive Committee two weeks ago for saying that Banda’s term of office is over and now he is the President of the Party.

Speaking in an interview with the press on Wednesday after shunning the disciplinary hearing, Mussa hinted that he is still the Party President.

“As I am speaking now I am the acting president unless Joyce Banda comes in the country I can hand over the leadership post to her,” he said.

Banda left the country just after the May 20, 2014 tripartite elections which saw President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

Her trip attracted debate among Malawians with others accusing her of running away from the ongoing investigations into the plunder of public funds dubbed cashgate.

But Banda trashed the claims.

She accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of persecuting her.