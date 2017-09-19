Information sourced by Faceofmalawi indicates that suspended Interim President for opposition People’s Party (PP) Uladi Mussa is yet to appear before the Party’s disciplinary committee.

Mussa was suspended a week ago by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for unceremoniously firing PP’s founder Dr. Joyce Banda and declaring interest to contest as President of the Party come 2019.

He also accused Banda of plotting to appoint her son Roy Kachali to take over the mantle.

NEC accused Mussa of flouting procedures hence his suspension.

But Mussa is yet to be summoned for hearing as required by the constitution of the party.

When contacted for comment, Joseph Chikwemba said the Party will soon summon Mussa for the hearing.