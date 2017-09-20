US President Donald Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if his country is forced to defend itself or its allies, in a highly-bellicose debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking to world leaders and representatives from 193 countries who converged in New York, Trump on Tuesday warned that the US would be forced to confront North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if he continued Pyongyang’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons”.

Although the speech was greeted in the UN chamber mostly with silence and occasional outbreaks of disapproving murmurs, the US president subsequently mocked the North Korea’s leader, saying: “Rocket man is on a suicide mission.

In his 45 minutes speech, the US president also attacked Iran accusing it of being a “rogue state and a murderous regime”.

Here is his speech on North Korea below:

“North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life.

“It is an outrage that some nations would not only trade with such a regime, but would arm supply and financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict.

“No nation on earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.

“‘Rocket Man’ is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary.”

“The Iran deal was one of the worst and one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”