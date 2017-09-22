Two people are reported dead while several others are battling for their lives at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the commercial capital Blantyre after the minibus they were travelling in overturned just after Seventh Day Adventist headquarters in Sunnyside.

The minibus registration number MJ 4937 was on its way to Blantyre from the Southern district of Chikwawa.

According to information at hand, the driver of the vehicle who sustained serious injuries lost control of the vehicle due to overspreading.

More to come…..

Robert Ngwira
Attended Our Future Private Secondary School in Rumphi from 2006-2009 Holder of Diploma in Journalism from Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) Hobbies, reading newspapers, going out with friends, listening to radio and watching football.

