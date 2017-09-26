Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika shared photos on snap chat and said that she just had great s*x while drunk in Lagos, Nigeria. She also disclosed she was squirting in broad daylight.

This is not the first time Vera has shared her sexual exploits with anyone who cares to know.

Victoria Island people is where she messed up, perhaps someone should disclose the guy’s name?

She probably wouldn’t have been getting some if she wasn’t rescued from thugs last week.

Apparently, Vera claims her ex-boyfriend sent thugs to beat her up.