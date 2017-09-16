One of the co-founders of WhatsApp, the messaging app bought by Facebook Inc. for $22 billion three years ago, is stepping down to start a new move.

WhatsApp co-founder, Brian Acton is leaving the company to start his own non-profit.

Acton, who started at Facebook when WhatsApp was acquired for $19 billion in 2014, is the lesser-known of WhatsApp’s two co-founders. (CEO Jan Koum is the other, and he’s not leaving the company.) Ironically, Acton interviewed at Facebook back in 2009 after leaving a job at Yahoo, but he was not hired.

Acton led engineering internally for WhatsApp, and a source close to the company says he was a big advocate for WhatsApp’s push into encryption. His role won’t be filled by any one employee, according to a company spokesperson.

Acton announced the departure to colleagues at a WhatsApp all-hands meeting at Facebook headquarters on Tuesday, and posted the news to his Facebook page later that afternoon.

“I am very fortunate at my age to have the flexibility to take new risks and focus on what I’m passionate about,” Acton, 45, wrote in a Facebook post.

“I’ve decided to start a non-profit focused at the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications. It’s something I’ve thought about for a while, and now it’s time to just focus and execute. I’ll have more to share in the coming months.”