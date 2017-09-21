By Orchestra Kamanga and Robert Kumwenda

Wills Marketing Company in conjunction with Wiliness International Ministries have organized a one day Bible Faith Ministries in readiness for the National Prayers for bumper harvest which skated to take place on November 4 at upper stadium.

Princess Diana Chalira country Director for Wills Marketing Company who is also the organizer for the vent said the re-planning meeting for the national prayers for the bumper harvest will take place along Mbayani road next to petroda filling station in commercial city of Malawi, Blantyre.

“We are calling all southern region intercessors to come on the day at Malawi of prayers behind Googles lodge near Wenera bus depot to pray for the successful of the vent,” she said.

Chalira who is also a Marketer, Evangelist, journalist and a Secretary by profession said they want Malawi to be universal exporter to other countries.

“On this she said agro-dealers and Agricultural companies are invited to showcase their products during the major event at upper stadium on November 4 so that people should know their products.

“Christians organizations are all invited, owners of restaurants and other marketing companies who would want to sponsor the event is most welcome, the “theme has been taken from 2 chronicles 7 vs 14.

Princess Diana Chalira who is also a Columbia student persuading Degree in Business Administration majoring in Marketing said the main event theme is “How can we build faithful government and lead Malawi back to God”.

She urged all faith religion, Government Officials (Mayor, DC, Councilor’s, President or Vice president) political leaders to attend the event.

Wills Marketing Company was registered in 2014 by government of Malawi and approved by Registra of Companies as Marketers as well as event Film (Company)