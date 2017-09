Police in Lilongwe have arrested Beatrice Mateyo for allegedly carrying placards deemed insulting during demonstrations against gender based violence.

One of the organizers of the demonstrations Billy Mayaya confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

“One of the protestors at today’s solidarity March Beatrice Mateyo has been arrested for carrying a placard which was deemed insulting! Let’s demand her release,” wrote Mayaya on his official facebook page.

More details to come…