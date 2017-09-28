A 33 year old Harare woman burnt herself to death in a top of the range car behind the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday morning.

Police suspect the incident might have been triggered by a domestic dispute and investigations were underway to establish what really happened.

Police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“It is confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was found dead in a family car behind the National Sports Stadium along Golden Quarry road. The woman had left home in a family car taking children to school. She left her husband and an aunt at home.

“She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car.The car was burnt beyond recognition.”

“Police suspect a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy.” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have launched an investigation to establish the facts behind the woman`s death.