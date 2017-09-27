Marie Dent, 44, was caught by the boy’s mother when she walked in on her sexually abusing him in his bedroom at his home.

She created a fake profile on Facebook, using a false name and an image of a child to chat to the boy.

The conversation soon turned sexual and they arranged to meet when they kissed and cuddled.

They met for a second time and engaged in sexual activity in the boy’s bedroom, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

When Dent, from Clacton, Essex, was arrested they found a video of the boy and she went on to admit sexual activity with a child and possession of indecent images of a child.

The boy’s mother said she felt guilty about what had happened and the police and court process had left ‘a black cloud’ hanging over them.

Jailing Dent for three years, judge Emma Peters said: ‘You are a woman in your 40s and he was a child.

‘Whatever he may have said to you and however emotionally damaged you are, nothing can possibly excuse a woman of [then] 43 engaging in sexual activity with a boy of 15.’

She will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

DC Richard English said: ‘Marie Dent is a predator who used a false identity on social media to make friends with someone she knew was 15.

‘She deceived the victim, claiming she was the same age and, on those lies, built a friendship which became sexual.

‘This was a dreadful case and I’m pleased we’ve been able to safeguard the victim. I hope Dent will use her time in prison to reflect on her actions and their consequences.’

Hannah Webster mitigating, said: ‘She realises she is the adult and she is in the wrong.

‘She is extremely remorseful for her actions and had an extremely difficult childhood and an extremely difficult adulthood.

‘She is a woman in an extremely fragile state in terms of emotional wellbeing.’