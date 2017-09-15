A woman has repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

According to Cleveland police (UK) report, the 31-year-old man was stabbed five times in his chest and once in the back of his head. Neither the woman nor man have been charged, but police are investigating the incident as a potential rape case, records show.

Police went to the home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the woman went outside and screamed for help, Cleveland.com reported. She called police, saying that “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him,” according to the report.

The man told police that his girlfriend may have attacked him because she thought her daughter had feelings for him.

The woman told police that she was headed to bed when she spotted the man naked on top of the girl.The pair then struggled over the knife as they fought. The man grabbed the woman by the neck, threw her against the wall, and later kicked down the front door after she pushed him outside, the report says.

The woman and her daughter suffered lacerations to their hands during the struggle, according to reports.

The girl said that the man told her “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” before sexually assaulting her, the report says.