Drama about Diamond Platinumz’s affair with Hamisa Mobeto has taken a new turn as Zari Hassan disowned the claims that she was aware of the singer’s affair with the video model.

The singer on Tuesday in an interview with Cloud FM claimed that they had settled issues with the mother of his two children and all was well.

However, according to Zari’s response on one of her social media accounts, this, seemed false and new to her.

“Haha…. U playing yourself … the lies you are telling about me knowing about your side chic … try and fix your mess and stop with the lies . Being quiet does not mean I am stupid. Be very careful with your words,” Zari wrote on snap chat.

She continued: “It could be because I am the mother of your children and that is why I have chosen to keep quiet. Maybe you should Google about ‘defamation of character law suit’ don’t try me.”

When asked to comment on Zari’s posts, Diamond said he understands quite well because there were certain things that he had revealed in the interview.

Unlike many women who choose to remain in their lover’s background and raise their ‘lover’s child without drama, Hamisa Mobetto could have none of it.

In consolation, Zari posted on Instagram: “Am such an early morning person as some can see on my snap, usually up by 5:00am. Let’s start this day on a different note, shall we? Ladies and gentlemen, I have heard you loud and clear, the advice, the consolation, the pity, the hurt you feeling on my behalf most of all the betrayal. But let’s look at this on the positive side. When a person chooses to cheat on you it’s not YOU actually its THEM which usually turns out that they played themselves while they thought they are playing you. You should never look down on yourself, don,t ever think you are worthless because of another person’s mistake and never blame yourself. But always look at how to pick yourself up and get going. That said, with my birthday approaching let’s put all this negative energy behind us and appreciate, LIFE!”