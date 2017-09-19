The government of Zimbabwe through its National Alcohol Policy is set to enact a law barring the sale of alcohol during some days of the week.

The new law will also ban the sale of beer to expectant women.

Car drivers found driving with blood alcohol concentration levels going beyond 0,08 per 100ml, and retailers found selling the drink to expectant women will be arrested according to the new law.

However critics of the policy which also proposes that any alcohol advertisements should be done further than 100 metres from a road intersection, school, clinic, hospital, church and old people’s homes, are claiming that the new law will have a negative impact on profitability for retailers; forcing many of them out of business in a country where unemployment is a big problem.

There are also groups who support the move, as they claim it will help impart behavior change and curb alcohol abuse.