Zimbabwe’s opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been urgently transported to a South African hospital and is in a critical condition.

A Zimbabwean media organisation has also reported that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader arrived at an undisclosed hospital in Johannesburg on Friday night, receiving life support.

Although the medical condition that caused the urgent support is unconfirmed, Tsvangirai disclosed last year that he was fighting colon cancer.

According to NewsDay, the MDC leader suffered severe vomiting following a party meeting and was airlifted from Harare to Johannesburg on Friday night.

The Zimbabwean newspaper says his condition became dire, causing the doctor to recommend he be rushed to South Africa.

Tsvangirai’s condition has apparently stabilized.