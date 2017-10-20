A massive coordinated operation that involved police officers from Blantyre, Limbe, Kabula, Chileka, Manje, Mbayani and E – Company from Zomba has netted 114 people for causing mayhem in Chileka, Kachere and Machinjiri areas in Blantyre.

32 people were arrested in Chileka; 14 people from Chilomoni; and 78 people from Machinjiri and Kachere – Kimberley.

Police say the people arrested are due to their involvement in the killing of two people in Blantyre (Chileka and Kachere respectively) as well as the violence that erupted in the townships of Chileka, Makheta, Chilomoni, Machinjiri and Kachere.

A number of vehicles and properties were destroyed yesterday.

Rumours of “blood suckers” are slowly but surely getting out of hand with some analysts blaming President Peter Mutharika for handling the issue with kid’s gloves.