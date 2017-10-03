3 unidentified Chinese women, pictured with swollen faces and bandages around their head after undergoing Plastic Surgery in South Korea, were stopped from flying home because they now look different from their passport pictures.

Jian Huahua, a Chinese news anchor who shared photos of the women on Sunday, revealed that the photo was taken at one unnamed airport in South Korea.

Though he deleted it, it has long gone viral.

‘The Beijing Things Beijingers Don’t Know’, who re-shared the photo on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter, claimed the three women who were among Chinese tourists who had gone to South Korea for plastic surgery during the eight-day national holiday, were prevented from leaving the airport and waited for their identities to be confirmed.

Though the result of their wait at the airport is still unclear, however Mail Online reports that the photo which sparked mixed reaction on social media, has garnered over 66,740 ‘likes’, shared over 27,800 times with 37,860 comments.