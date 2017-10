Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that police in Phalombe have recovered 310 live ammunitions suspected to be of an AK47 riffle.

Police in Phalombe confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) earlier this week.

According to the police, the ammunitions were discovered by village headman who was with his goats in the grazing field.

The ammunitions were abandoned by unknown person.