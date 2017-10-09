Another person suspected to be a blood sucker has been killed by angry mob in Bvumbwe.

The incident happened on Saturday, according to reports.

It is reported that police officers held four phones that belonged to some people who were seen taking photos.

Police in the country previously dismissed reports that blood suckers really exist.

“Some people have just created the story to breed fear among communities. We would like to assure people that they are protected and that police investigations are underway to find the root cause of such and get to the bottom of the matter,” previously said by Malawi police Chief Lexten Kachama.