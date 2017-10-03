Bishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Arch-diocese of Blantyre has condemned the political violence incited by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the October 17 by-elections to be held in three constituencies in the country.

Youths, believed to be ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters, unleashed violence against opposition Malawi Congress Party officials, including the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who equally invited to the cultural festival of the Tumbukas in Rumphi.

As this was not enough, last week DPP’s youth cadet in Nsanje uprooted and burnt MCP flags.

Speaking in an interview with the press on Monday, Msusa expressed shock over the spate of violence in the country and urged President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to publicly condemn the violence.

“Malawians are peace loving people and what is happening is disgraceful to the country.

“We want political violence to end and this is only possible through leaders of political parties.

“We know that other parties have advised their members to stay way from violence , however the party that has not done anything should at all costs tell its members to find pleasure in doing something else not violence,” said Mussa.

Meanwhile DPP has distanced itself from the violence.