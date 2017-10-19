An angry mob at Chatha along Chileka road in the commercial capital Blantyre has burnt to death a mentally challenged man suspected to be a bloodsucker.

An eyewitness who rushed to the scene confirmed of the development in an interview with faceofmalawi reporter.

According to the source, the person was found sleeping behind a graveyard in the area and was handed over to police at Chatha police road block who gave him custody.

A delay by police to repatriate the suspect to Blantyre police angered the angry mob who retaliated by snatching the suspect from the police hands after running battles.

The suspect has relations in the area and was found with a health passport showing he was mentally ill.

Meanwhile police have launched a manhunt for the killers