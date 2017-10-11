A body of a 12-year-old boy has been found dead and floating on Lake Malawi.

The deceased has been identified as Bernard Banda who on October 7 went out without letting anybody know where he was going to.

According to Nkhatabay police public relations officer, Ignatius Esau the boy did not return home on the day he left.

His body was found the next day floating on Lake Malawi with his clothes along the beach.

After a postmortem, it was revealed that his death was due to suffocation.

He hailed from Gulu village in the are of Traditional Authority Malanda in Nkhatabay.