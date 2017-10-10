There was chaos in Kenya when a motorist ran over people during a protest to force top electoral agency officials out of offices ahead of the presidential election re-run.

The same motorist hit and injured two other protesters as he escaped from the scene, near the junction of the Uhuru Highway/Kenyatta Avenue, where he allegedly shot at a pedestrian.

The protesters had gathered at the Central Park when gunshots were heard from Uhuru Highway. There were claims the victim was shot after he tried to snatch a mobile phone from the motorist. “The car stopped and one man, in civilian clothes, stepped out before he shot the victim once in the leg near the ankle and kicked him before he jumped back inside the car.

As the other protesters gathered to know why he had shot him, the driver sped off, running over two others,” said a witness.

The registration numbers of the car were circulated widely on social media with calls on the police to take action. The victims were rushed to hospital as the protesters marched through Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, University Way, Uhuru Highway and to Uhuru Park.

Central OCPD Harrison Thuku said they were investigating both incidents. “Investigations into the incidents are ongoing. We want to know what happened. We will talk to all concerned parties,” Thuku said.