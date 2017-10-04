Police in Thyolo have arrested seven people suspected to be among irate villagers in Thyolo who on Sunday smashed the house belonging to Olendo Chaponda, a nephew to former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda on suspicion that he was shuttering bloodsuckers.

Thyolo Police Station spokesman Fredrick Maida confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the press.

According to Maida, the villagers invade Chaponda’s resident after being alerted of the presence of bloodsuckers at the house.

The villagers then mobilised themselves and stormed Chaponda’s residence where they beat up a security guard and forced themselves into the house.

“The villagers also stormed Chaponda’s maize mill and went away with bags of maize belonging to people waiting for power,” said Maida.

According to Maida, the villagers destroyed property worth 10 million including chaponda maize.

Meanwhile government has described the bloodsucking story in Mulanje, Phalombe and Thyolo as hoax.