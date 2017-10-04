Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe has accused youth cadets of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being behind the fracas that happened during the Gonapamuhanya celebrations which led to the death of Zambian chief.

Youths, believed to be ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters, unleashed violence against opposition Malawi Congress Party officials, including the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera.

DPP cadets blocked Chakwera’s motorcade to the venue of the ceremony, Bolero Ground in Rumphi, forcing Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe to personally whisk Chakwera into safety.

But DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila trashed the accusation and pushed the blame to MCP supporters.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Chief Chikulamayembe accused DPP youth cadet of being behind the fracas.

“The violence was actually started by the ruling DPP supporters and I am deeply shocked with this. I am planning to take the issue to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to discipline his supporters. Gonapamuhanya celebration is associated with any political party,” said Chief Chikulamayembe.

Meanwhile police are yet to make any arrested on the matter.