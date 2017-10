Former Speaker of the National Assembly Henry Chimunthu Banda has escaped death by a thin thread after a vehicle he was travelling in overturned in Mchinji.

The accident, which left the minister’s vehicle extensively damaged, occurred in ten afternoon near Kamwendo Trading Centre.

According to information at hand, the former Speaker failed to negotiate a pothole and in the process the vehicle overtuned.

Banda escaped unhurt.

More details to come…..