Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that Chipiku store workers in the Southern region have started a sit-in demand the immediate removal of one of the top officials.

The employees are not happy with the conduct of Shahjahan Siraj. The workers are accusing Siraj of ill-treating them.

The strike has forced the management to close all the shops in the Southern region leaving customers hopeless.

A visit by FOM’s reporter at Chipuku stores situated at Ginnery corner in Blantyre saw customers stranded outside the shop due to the strike.

Effort to talk to some top officials at the company proved futile.

More details to come