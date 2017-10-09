A sculptor and daughter of a leading architect has died while staying at a psychiatric hospital.

Daisy Boyd, 28, was found dead at the Nightingale Hospital in London on Thursday.

Boyd had previously been engaged to publishing heir Dan Macmillan and was also the granddaughter of Rose Gray, the late co-owner of Michelin star restaurant the River Café.

The circumstances of her death are currently unconfirmed.

A family friend told the Daily Mail: “Daisy died on Thursday morning and all her family and friends are devastated by this tragic news.

“She was just 28 years old and we are all deeply pained that she has died so young. Daisy was a brilliantly vibrant and joyous person who lit up any room she entered.