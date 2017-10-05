Malawi’s head of parks and wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa is the recipient of the 2017 Tusk Award for conservation in Africa.

He was named Wednesday night in Cape Town, South Africa.

The award comes with K18 million to go to efforts to preserve wildlife.

“This has put Malawi on the map. It shows that what we are doing in the fight against wildlife crime is receiving global recognition.

“It makes me to feel proud and makes me to be a hero in as far as the fight against wildlife crime is concerned,” Kumchedwa said.

To scoop the award, Kumchedwa floored finalists Nachamada Geoffrey from Nigeria and Serah Munguti from Kenya continental giants in the management of parks wildlife.