A 65 year old disabled man has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly defiling a six year old minor in Dedza.

The convict according to online publications has been identified as Makisi Wisikoti.

“Brief facts of the case are that the convict Makisi Wisikoti on the 19th July, 2017 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 6 year old minor name withheld,” reads in part the court statement.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded guilty to the offence and asked for leniency from the presiding considering the fact he was a disabled.

The plea was quashed by the state prosecutor who asked for stiffer punishment to deter others who would be offenders.

He was therefore handed a 9 year jail term.